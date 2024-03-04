Looking at the Boston Celtics on Sunday, one can surmise that the team is poised for another deep postseason campaign. Without Kristaps Porzingis, the team put on a historic show, defeating Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors by 52 points. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics, sinking five three-pointers en route to a 29-point outing.
Brown's output could be largely attributed to how the Warriors sagged off of him during the first half. Golden State's defensive strategy, which focused on cutting off driving lanes and protecting the paint, brought plenty of operating space for the Celtics wingman…and the gamble backfired on the Dubs. Brown swished all of his threes in the opening quarter alone. After the first twelve minutes of game time, the 27-year-old already had 19 points to his name.
As Brown and the Celtics' onslaught of the Warriors ensued, Joe Mazulla couldn't be happier. Following the game, the Celtics head coach touched on Golden State's risky game plan.
“We were really grateful for that,” Mazulla said, in reference to the Warriors leaving Brown open. “Teams are gonna guard us in different ways and we've just got to stay open-minded to what gives us the best chance to win…I just kept saying thank you.” (per SB Nation's Noa Dalzell)
Understandable, as any opposing team who would dare leave a scorer like Jaylen Brown open would surely receive messages of thanks from the Celtics fandom as well.
Alongside Brown, Jayson Tatum added 27 points and five assists. All in all, each Celtics player fielded in managed to contribute to the scoreboard. Boston is now on an 11-game winning streak and is cementing itself as the league's top dog with a 48-12 record.