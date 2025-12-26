When the NFL hiring cycle starts up again, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is expected to once again be a highly coveted target. However, 49ers general manager John Lynch is crafting a plan to ensure he doesn't leave anytime soon.

Despite all of their injuries, Saleh has helped keep San Francisco afloat. As the 49ers chase a Super Bowl title, Lynch knows how pivotal the defensive coordinator is to their operation, via David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard.

“We can make it very attractive for him to stay and we plan on doing that,” Lynch said.

Heading into Week 17, the 49ers rank 18th in total defense, allowing 332.2 yards per game. They have been strong against the run, ranking eighth overall by allowing 102.9 YPG. It's their 23rd overall pass defense, 229.3, holding the team back. Regardless, the 49ers trust in Saleh to correct things come playoffs. No matter how far San Francisco goes though, the defensive coordinator will remain on the NFL's radar.

He has been coaching in the league since 2005. Saleh rose up to head coach before, leading the New York Jets from 2021-2024. While he went 20-36 as a head coach, he dealt with quarterback problems throughout his tenure. With a change of scenery, teams believe he'll succeed as top dog once again.

But that's unless Lynch and the 49ers have something to say about it. It would take quite the offer to persuade Saleh to not take the promotion if offered. But Lynch at least seems prepared to make the strongest pitch he can.