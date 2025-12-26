The Seattle Seahawks will be without their top offensive lineman for another week, as head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed that left tackle Charles Cross has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Cross, who suffered a hamstring injury while blocking on Jason Myers’ game-winning field goal against the Indianapolis Colts on December 14, has not practiced since and will miss his second straight game. The 2022 first-round pick has been one of Seattle’s most dependable starters, appearing in 62 of 65 games before this latest setback.

In Cross’ absence, veteran lineman Josh Jones will make his second consecutive start at left tackle. “He got most of those opportunities in preseason, and he did a great job filling in for Charles when he was going through his training camp stuff,” Macdonald told reporters Friday. “He’s got a great opportunity. He’s prepared. Go out there and play your tail off, let’s go roll.”

Coach Mike Macdonald confirms Josh Jones will start again at left tackle for injured Charles Cross, and Ty Okada will be starting Sunday for #Seahawks at Carolina for injured Coby Bryant. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/3U82E3rbEO — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 26, 2025

Jones, who joined Seattle in March on a one-year deal, played 11 games this season and impressed in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, earning a 75.9 Pro Football Focus grade — the highest among Seahawks linemen. The veteran brings versatility and experience after previous stints with the Cardinals, Texans, and Ravens, where he logged 24 career starts at multiple positions.

The Seahawks also ruled out safety Coby Bryant (knee), with Ty Okada set to start in his place. Meanwhile, edge rusher Derick Hall will serve a one-game suspension after stepping on Rams guard Kevin Dotson in last week’s NFC West matchup.

Seattle, now 8-7 and clinging to its playoff hopes, will need its patchwork offensive line to protect quarterback Sam Darnold against Carolina. With Cross sidelined again, Jones’ performance could determine whether Seattle stays alive in the NFC wild-card race.