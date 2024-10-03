Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has shown he can handle the heat of the NBA playoffs, but his resolve was tested by a different kind of warmth this offseason.

The three-time All-Star went on “Hot Ones,” a talk show where notable guests answer questions while devouring increasingly spicy wings. Brown wasn't too bothered by the spice, as he completed the gauntlet and responded to everything host Sean Evans asked.

Before the interview wrapped up, Brown was subjected to rapid-fire questions about the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season. His replies should delight Celtics fans as well as those who root for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Which team will make the biggest jump in Jaylen Brown's opinion?

When Evans asked which team that missed the playoffs during the 2023-24 campaign would improve the most in the new season, Brown had a quick retort, via Hot Ones.

“Memphis,” he answered.

Expand Tweet

The Grizzlies were ravaged by injuries last season and aim to bounce back in a big way. Brown's friend and former teammate, guard Marcus Smart, only played in 20 games in his inaugural year in Tennessee. Furthermore, two-time All-Star Ja Morant returned from a 25-game suspension and suffered a season-ending injury less than a month later.

Memphis' health problems didn't end there, yet Smart and Morant should be in the starting lineup for their season opener. Thanks to their talented guards and stingy defense led by 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies could enter the playoff hunt. If not, it'll be hard to sink lower than the dismal 2023-24 season in which they missed the postseason and finished 13th in the Western Conference.

Who does Jaylen Brown want to see in the Dunk Contest?

In recent years, NBA All-Stars have avoided the Dunk Contest and stuck to less demanding contests. However, Brown broke the mold and competed in the exciting showdown in February.

The reigning Finals MVP didn't win, but he proved that not all stars are above participating in the Dunk Contest.

Expand Tweet

On Hot Ones, Brown said he'd love to see New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson rock the rim during the next All-Star break. The former first-overall pick used to throw down vicious dunks while at Duke University and Brown (and a plethora of NBA fans) would like to witness his jams on a grander stage.

Given Williamson's injury history and absence for the entirety of the Pelicans' first-round matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a Dunk Contest is probably out of the question. If he can stay healthy, he should at least qualify for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco.

Does Jaylen Brown think the Celtics can win back-to-back titles?

The last prediction Brown made was directly tied to the Green Team.

“The Boston Celtics will win back-to-back NBA Finals if,” Evans inquired, hoping Brown would complete the sentence.

“[If] we stay healthy,” Brown added.

Last season, the Celtics' dominance was on display. They controlled the Eastern Conference and boasted a 64-18 record, the best in the entire league. In the playoffs, it was more of the same. Boston went 16-3, captured its 18th championship in franchise history, and never let a postseason series go over five games.

The 2023-24 Celtics weren't even completely healthy. Center Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined for the entirety of the Eastern Conference Semifinals and Eastern Conference Finals due to a calf strain. And although he dazzled in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals against one of his former squads, the Dallas Mavericks, he suffered a bizarre injury in Game 2 that required offseason surgery.

Expand Tweet

His timeline is unclear, but the 2018 All-Star won't see the court during the Celtics' season debut versus the New York Knicks on October 22.

Without Porzingis, the C's still have a potent roster that will help them overcome his absence. Maintaining a healthy starting five later in the season is a priority for the Celtics because they're tough to beat at full strength.