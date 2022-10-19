The Boston Celtics open their 2022-23 NBA campaign at home Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, but before that, Jaylen Brown stood in front of the crowd at TD Garden and gave an emotional speech to celebrate the life of the one and only Bill Russell.

Jaylen Brown speaks on the lasting impact and legacy of the great Bill Russell 💚 pic.twitter.com/hmh2OvZAyY — NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2022

Arguably the greatest player to ever play in the NBA, Bill Russell’s place in Boston sports lore is unquestioned. He meant so much to the Celtics as much as the team meant to him, having won a total of 11 championships with the franchise over a stretch that spanned from the 1950s to the 1960s. Without Russell, the Celtics Jaylen Brown is playing for might be what it is today. It was only right that the Celtics honor Russell, who died at the age of 88 at his Mercer Island, Washington home last July.

But the dedication to Bill Russell should not just end with that speech by Brown. The Celtics will be using Russell as an inspiration to bring another NBA championship to Beantown.

The Celtics came so close to letting Russell see the team have a parade in downtown Boston last season, but the team faltered in the 2022 NBA Finals against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. That said, the Celtics remain a legitimate title contender, with Brown and Jayson Tatum leading the way and with some new guys to help the team, including Malcolm Brogdon and Blake Griffin.

After taking on the Sixers, the Celtics will play their first road game of the season on Friday against the Miami Heat in a rematch of last playoffs’ Eastern Conference Finals.