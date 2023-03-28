The Boston Celtics (52-23) visit the Washington Wizards (33-42) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Wizards prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Boston has won four of their last five games and sits in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics covered 55% of their games while 51% went over the projected point total. Washington has lost four of their last five to drop them to 11th place in the East. The Wizards covered 47% of their games while 58% went over. This will be the third and final meeting between the conference foes. However, Boston leads 2-0 thus far with both prior wins coming at home early in the season.

Here are the Celtics-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-Wizards Odds

Boston Celtics: -11.5 (-110)

Washington Wizards: +11.5 (-110)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Wizards

TV: NBCS Boston, NBCS Washington

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston righted the ship after a rough stretch that very well may have cost them the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Nevertheless, the Celtics maintain the second-best record in the NBA and have a strong chance to cover as road favorites tonight. Boston is among the most well-balanced teams in the league, ranking in the top five in both scoring and points allowed. Offensively, the Celtics do an incredible job making the extra pass and moving the ball as they rank seventh with 26.5 APG. Those assists lead to a ton of open looks from three as Boston ranks second in both threes made and attempted per game. They are incredibly efficient ranking sixth in three-point percentage, fifth in two-point field goal percentage, and seventh in turnover rate.

If Boston is going to cover as sizable road favorites tonight they are going to have to have big nights from their pair of All-Star wings, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum and Brown have been incredible this season with Tatum leading the way with 30.1 PPG and Brown right behind him with 27 PPG. Tatum has been a major contributor in all facets of the game, chipping in 8.9 RPG and 4.7 APG. While he managed just 23 points in his lone prior appearance against the Wizards this season, he is coming off 34-point games in three of his last four appearances. As for Brown, he has torched the Wizards, averaging 30 PPG in his two outings against Washington this season. Brown is also coming off a monster performance when he dropped 41 points and 13 rebounds against the Spurs.

The X-factor for the Celtics tonight is guard Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon has been a strong contributor for Boston this season, averaging 14.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 3.7 APG. He finds himself in a tight battle for the Sixth Man of the Year award thanks to having the second-best odds to take home the award. The combo guard found a ton of success in two prior meetings with the Wizards, averaging 20 PPG, 4.0 APG, and 4.0 RPG. Coming off a 20-point outing against the Spurs, look for the Celtics to rely on the veteran guard early and often tonight.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Washington has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks as they are just 2-8 over their last 10 games. Albeit, they are still just three games behind the final play-in spot in the East. That being said, the Wizards need to get back on track if they want a shot at making the playoffs. Washington features an incredible average roster that ranks 23rd in scoring, 16th in points allowed, and ninth in rebound rate. Perhaps their biggest strength on offense is their interior efficiency as the Wizards rank in the top 10 league-wide in two-point field goal percentage.

If Washington is going to cover as home underdogs, they’re going to need a monster performance from the unicorn, Kirstaps Porzingis. Porzginis is having one of the best (and healthiest) seasons of his career. He’s been especially locked in since the All-Star break, averaging 23.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 1.6 blocks per game. Consequently, he has been incredibly efficient, shooting 52% overall and 42% from three on 5.8 attempts per game. While he has been held to 19 PPG in two prior meetings with Boston, he will need to up his aggressiveness if they want to cover.

Final Celtics-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Washington can’t buy a win of late. With both Beal and Kuzma out tonight look for that to continue in a big way.

Final Celtics-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -11.5 (-110)