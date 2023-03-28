A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Washington Wizards still have seven games remaining in the regular season, including Tuesday’s showdown against the mighty Boston Celtics. However, at this point, it appears that Washington has given up on the season altogether. It’s going to be another shorthanded lineup for the Wizards on Tuesday with Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma, among others, popping up on the injury report yet again.

Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma injury status vs. Celtics

The Wizards do not seem interested in winning Tuesday’s matchup against the Celtics. This is after they have decided to rule out both Beal and Kuzma for their showdown against a second-seeded Boston side. This will be Beal’s fourth straight missed game due to a left knee injury, while Kuzma will be out for a fifth consecutive contest with a right ankle sprain.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Apart from their two stars, the Wizards have also listed Monte Morris as questionable, while Daniel Gafford is questionable to play. Battling the Celtics at full strength is already a tough matchup as it is but without so many key players available, it goes without saying that the Wizards will be the heavy underdogs against Boston on Tuesday night.

It is also worth noting that Jayson Tatum is expected to suit up against Washington after sitting out Saturday’s blowout win against the San Antonio Spurs, which will only make it even more difficult (impossible?) for the Wizards to escape with a victory on Tuesday at the Capital One Arena.