Some former Boston Celtics players are having strong reactions to the team's demolishing of the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Former Celtics' Paul Pierce and Isaiah Thomas each took to social media to express their views on the game.
“Damn warriors gettin that ass whooped,” Thomas posted on social media. Pierce was a little more reserved in his reaction. “Omg Celtics,” Pierce said.
Boston is defeating the Warriors by more than 40 points at the time of writing on Sunday. The game was never close, as Boston raced out to a 44-22 lead after just one quarter. Boston then continued to boat race Golden State, outscoring the Warriors 38-16 in the second quarter to blow the game wide open. NBA All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are leading the way for the Celtics, with more than 25 points each.
The Celtics are making a strong case that they are the favorite to win the Eastern Conference this season. Boston is first in the East, with a 47-12 record. The team is also looking to put distance between them and other teams in the conference. The Philadelphia 76ers struggled after Joel Embiid went down with an injury, and the Milwaukee Bucks flailed after making a coaching change midseason. The pieces seem to be in place to push Boston to the NBA finals this year.
Boston is completing the beat down on Sunday without Kristaps Porzingis, who is out with a quad injury. That may make the assured victory even more impressive, as Boston isn't at full strength for this game.