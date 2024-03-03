The Boston Celtics remember the Golden State Warriors raising the Larry O'Brien Trophy on the TD Garden parquet. That's just one reason why the C's absolutely dominated on Sunday afternoon, destroying the Dubs 140-88.
Although this game was heralded as a marquee matchup, it got out of hand fast. The Celtics took a 22-point lead in the first quarter and then recorded their biggest halftime lead (44 points) in franchise history after going up 82-38.
Celtics-Warriors was tied at 21-21 with 6 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Boston ended the first half on a 61-17 run and lead Golden State by 44 at HALFTIME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UKCQR5c4zZ
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2024
That wasn't the only record Boston shattered either. The Celtics' 52-point victory marks their third win by 50 or more points during the 2023-24 campaign, which is the most wins ever by such a margin in a single season.
The Celtics have won 3 GAMES by 50+ points this season 😲
– Beat Warriors by 52 points
– Beat Pacers by 51 points
– Beat Nets by 50 points
Boston is the first team in NBA history to win 3 games by 50+ points in a single season. pic.twitter.com/Lz9MOjK5Mm
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2024
It was a historically bad game for the Warriors as well. Future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry finished with four points and zero 3-pointers made on nine attempts. He played just 17 minutes before resting for the entire second half.
Perhaps the best statistic of all for Boston is that the team has now won its last 11 games. Star Jayson Tatum, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday, is playing at an MVP level and had 27 points in 25 minutes against the Warriors. Fellow star Jaylen Brown dazzled too, posting 29 points in just 22 minutes and going 11-for-19 from the floor.
JAYLEN BROWN ON A HEATER ♨️
He's got 19 points on 5-of-8 from three early in Celtics-Warriors!pic.twitter.com/7BKWi0TY4o
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2024
At 48-12 overall, the Celtics are in first place in the Eastern Conference and the clear favorites to win the NBA title. The pressure will undoubtedly be on for Boston, as it's aiming for its first championship in over 15 years after making the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four seasons.
Anything less than a ring will be a disappointment for the C's, and they'll get to test their mettle again soon against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, who they'll face on Thursday night in Colorado. As for the Warriors, they'll need to return to their old selves if they want to continue their dynasty and avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament. Golden State currently sits in 9th place in a stacked Western Conference.