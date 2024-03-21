Over the past month or so, analysts have noticed a downward trend in leaguewide scoring. This downward trend has come as a result of a directive from the league to “evaluate the state of offensive vs. defensive balance with a focus on legal guarding position and level of contact on pathway plays to the basket”. This, in turn, has allowed players to defend more physically — a change that Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown personally likes.
However, Brown has just one wish to the officials in their implementation of this new league directive. Speaking to reporters following the Celtics' 122-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, Brown said that he hopes that the referees will be more consistent in their application of the rule.
“Personally, I like it. But they can’t just call it like that and then give certain players touch fouls,” Brown said, per Noa Dalzell of SB Nation's Celtics Blog.
In real time, referees have difficulties in officiating some players, as the level of impact/contact varies from individual to individual. But just as Jaylen Brown is working on his game, fleshing out his weaknesses as he tries to lead the Celtics to banner 18, the hope is that the officials work on their consistency — not giving out free throws just because of name recognition (superstar calls).
Jaylen Brown, Celtics' best point of attack defender?
The Boston Celtics have assembled themselves an elite two-way team with perhaps the best perimeter defense in the NBA. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White have built a reputation as two of the most difficult guys to score on in the league, but Jaylen Brown might be at their level as well given the responsibilities he's had to shoulder as of late.
With Holiday out against the Bucks, it was Brown who took on the responsibility of defending Damian Lillard. Now, Lillard was able to drop 32 points, but Brown was able to bother him with his length on multiple occasions. For Brown, taking on the toughest perimeter assignment is not just a point of pride, but also an entertaining challenge for him to try and overcome.
“It's fun. It's like a game of chess. Like, you know, they want to be aggressive, going at them every possession, picking them up. Sometimes you got to be back. It's good. Gives you good information. Credit to Dame. Like he still came out and had a good showing. We covered him pretty well, caused some turnovers,” Brown said, via Jack Simone of Celtics Blog.
Jaylen Brown on guarding the other team’s best player every night:
“It’s fun. It’s like a game of chess.”
(Q: @JackSimoneNBA) pic.twitter.com/8h0783oQEW
— Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) March 21, 2024
Going up against the Celtics' quartet of stifling perimeter defenders (Jayson Tatum included), not to mention the rim-protection exploits of Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, will be such a scary challenge for every team in the NBA.
Celtics narrowly escape the Bucks
Despite being without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks came storming back in the fourth quarter, cutting the Celtics' lead to as little as two points. Nonetheless, Jaylen Brown and company were able to hold the fort, taking home a 122-119 win in the end.
Brown, however, is taking things in stride, seeing the value in dealing with the adversity that comes with stemming the tide amid a furious comeback attempt from the opponent.
“There are gonna be games where you miss shots… things don't go your way, or the other team is making [a] ridiculous amount of shots, and you have to find ways to win,” Brown added.