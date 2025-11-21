With the fantasy football playoffs looming, Week 12 demands quick decisions and bold moves. Injuries, inconsistent workloads, and shifting depth charts have created unexpected opportunities at running back. Fortunately, several backs have either earned increased roles or are positioned to benefit from favorable matchups. This makes them strong last-minute streaming options. Whether you’re dealing with a depleted roster or searching for a flex play with upside, these backs offer viable paths to production.

Devin Singletary, NYG (@ DET)

Devin Singletary remains very much in the streaming conversation entering Week 12. That's even as Tyrone Tracy Jr continues to push for a larger role. Singletary wasn’t efficient against Green Bay. Still, he made his touches count with two goal-line touchdowns. He also added a short reception. That gives him a steady workload despite splitting time with Tracy.

Yes, Tracy produced the flashier stat line in Week 11. That said, Singletary’s involvement near the goal line should not be overlooked. He has now scored at least 10.3 PPR points in two of his past three games since Cam Skattebo went down with an ankle injury.

The matchup against Detroit also adds to his value. The Lions have been solid defensively overall. However, they have shown occasional vulnerability to physical runners. There’s a strong chance Singletary remains the preferred option in scoring situations. That makes him a worthy flex play or RB3 for fantasy managers in need.

Sean Tucker, TB (@ LAR)

Few running backs boosted their fantasy football stock more than Sean Tucker in Week 11. The Buccaneers back erupted for 19 carries, 106 rushing yards, and two touchdowns. He also added two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. His three-touchdown breakout marked his third straight game with expanded usage and steady production.

The matchup against the Rams is favorable for fantasy purposes. Los Angeles has allowed multiple RBs to post strong outings this season. Tampa Bay’s willingness to lean on Tucker gives him top-tier streaming value. If Tucker is somehow still available in leagues, he should be prioritized immediately.

Tyjae Spears, TEN (vs. SEA)

Tyjae Spears remains a volume-based PPR option more than an explosiveness upside play. Still, his consistency in the passing game gives him a stable floor. Spears’ rushing production fell flat against Houston. However, his five receptions for 31 yards kept him fantasy football relevant.

Seattle’s defense has been inconsistent against running backs through the air. With that, Spears is in line for another 4–6 catch performance. Managers needing a safe floor should look his way.

Tyler Allgeier, ATL (@ NO)

Tyler Allgeier is one of the more touchdown-dependent streaming options. However, he continues to make the most of his opportunities near the goal line. Yes, Bijan Robinson dominated touches in Week 11. That said, Allgeier salvaged his fantasy football day with a one-yard touchdown run just before halftime.

Allgeier’s usage fluctuates from week to week. Still, seven rushing touchdowns through 10 games is impossible to ignore. Even when he receives limited carries, he has proven that he can convert high-value touches. Managers searching for a high-variance flex option with touchdown upside should keep him on the radar for Week 12.

Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (@ CIN)

Rhamondre Stevenson should return in Week 12 after missing three games with a toe injury. His re-entry into the Patriots’ offense comes at the perfect time for fantasy football managers. TreVeyon Henderson has been a revelation, of course. He remains a must-start option even with Stevenson back. That said, New England’s matchup against Cincinnati opens the door for both backs to be productive.

The Bengals have allowed the most fantasy football points to running backs this season. This is the ideal return game for Stevenson. He should immediately reclaim a meaningful portion of the touches. With New England likely to employ a run-heavy game plan, Stevenson carries strong flex appeal. His efficiency and receiving ability make him one of the best value streamers available in Week 12.

Bottom Line

Week 12 offers more late-week opportunity at running back than most fantasy football managers might expect. Singletary remains a steady, touchdown-capable option. Tucker is a potential league-winner if his role remains elevated. Spears brings PPR stability, and Allgeier offers boom-or-bust scoring upside. Lastly, Stevenson returns in a dream matchup for shared backfield success. These streamers could be the difference between staying alive and falling out of contention.