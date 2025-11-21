The Houston Texans have been qite the enigma this season. On one hand, the offense has severely struggled this season. However, the Texans also have arguably the best defense in the NFL this season. Fans are wondering what this team's ceiling is at this current state.

Well, as it turns out, this Texans defense might just drag this team kicking and screaming to the playoffs. Houston is coming off a statement game in Week 12, shutting down the Buffalo Bills en route to a 23-19 win. That win has kept Houston's playoff hopes alive as the head towards the home stretch of the regular season.

Even with the offense struggling in the second half, the Texans held on to their four-point lead all throughout the game. This win is a good sign for Houston's playoff hopes once CJ Stroud returns from his concussion.

Texans defense on fire this season

The Bills got a taste of just how good the Texans' defense has been this season. Houston came into the game as the best defensive team this season, allowing the least amount of yards per game through 11 weeks. They had allowed just 264.3 yards per game and have limited teams to just 16.5 points per contest.

In other words, the Texans were great at limiting the scoring opportunities of their opponents. The Bills experienced that first-hand. Josh Allen and the offense only put up 12 points this game, with seven of their points coming off a punt return touchdown. Buffalo's offense was in hell all game long, reaching the red zone only twice. They were limited to just a 45-yard touchdown run from James Cook and two field goals, a 44-yarder and a 38-yarder.

What makes the Texans extra dangerous is their ability to force turnovers. This game alone, they forced three takeaways on the Bills: intercepting Allen's passes twice and forcing a Khalil Shakir fumble. They also forced a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter while holding the lead.

Texans defense enough to carry anemic offense

In stark contrast to their defense, the Texans offense has not been pretty to watch this season. Between CJ Stroud's struggles, the offensive line's issues, and the injuries to their receivers, Houston's attack hasn't achieved liftoff this season.

Time and time again, though, the Texans defense keeps giving this team a chance in every game. They've been the best defense in the league, anchored by a ferocious pass rush with Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter. They also have other studs on defense, such as cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and safety Calen Bullock.

The Texans offense doesn't need to be a world-beater once CJ Stroud returns. Davis Mills might be 3-0 as the starter this season, but his performance is not anything that Stroud can't replicate. As long as the offense can move the chains, the Texans defense will do the rest and help maintain that slim lead. Shutting down the league MVP and the offense that revolves around him proves that the Texans have the defense to shut everyone down.

The Texans have a long way to go if they want to chase the Indianapolis Colts for the AFC South crown. At 6-5 this year, earning a playoff spot through the division seems unlikely. However, a win against the Colts in Week 13 could drastically change the picture. Houston is hoping this statement win, as well as Stroud's return, propels them back into the playoff picture.