One benefit of working on Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme was an increase in Timothée Chalamet's ping-pong skills, which have led to some “super aggressive” behavior.

Speaking after a screening of Marty Supreme, Chalamet was asked about wanting to play ping-pong after making his latest movie. He had an experience in Abu Dhabi after filming Dune: Messiah that showcased his skills.

“Finishing Dune in Abu Dhabi, there was a security guard at the hotel that saw a friend and I playing [ping-pong,] and he challenged us [to a game of ping-pong],” Chalamet recalled. “He was actually excellent, and really incredible. But it kind of got me in my Marty [Supreme] mode again, like aggressive and screaming.

“I've got the video on my phone, and I thought, Oh, man, these can never leak. It's really not a great look that I'm playing this security guard, [and] I'm screaming,” he continued.

Timothée Chalamet's new ping-pong movie Marty Supreme

A year after playing Bob Dylan in the Complete Unknown biopic, Chalamet is starring in another biopic, Marty Supreme. Chalamet plays ping-pong legend Marty Mauser in the movie. The movie follows his rise in the 1950s in New York City.

Safdie co-wrote the script with Ronald Bronstein and directed it. Marty Supreme is the first feature-length film he directed by himself. Josh is best known for his collaborations with his brother, Benny, such as Good Time and Uncut Gems.

Chalamet stars in Marty Supreme alongside Gwyneth Paltrow. Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, and Tyler, the Creator also star in the biopic.

Marty Supreme is set to be released on Christmas Day in December 2025. However, it held its world premiere at the New York Film Festival (NYFF) in October 2025. The premiere was a surprise, as it was billed as a “secret screening” at the festival.