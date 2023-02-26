The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have a long-lasting rivalry when it comes to sports, and while Celtics star Jaylen Brown can appreciate that, he didn’t have time for some of the harassment Sixers fans threw his way on Saturday night.

Following the Celtics’ thrilling last-second victory over the 76ers, Brown revealed to NBC Sports Boston that Philadelphia fans showed him plenty of disrespect prior to the game.

“I started talking to one of the fans because it got a little bit excessive,” Brown recalled. “It got a little disrespectful. Even before the game, we were entering the arena and there were people saying, ‘I hope you tear your ACL.’ I understand people care and love the team that they cheer for, but I think it gets a little excessive at times.”

"… it got a little disrespectful. Before the game, we were entering the arena there was people saying, 'I hope you tear your ACL.'" Jaylen Brown talks interactions with #Sixers fans out in Philly pic.twitter.com/UF9estiKc5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 26, 2023

Although Brown didn’t love what Philly fans had to say to him, that didn’t impact his play at all during the win. The two-time All-Star put up 26 points and capped off his night by bulldozing Sixers center Joel Embiid for a clutch fourth-quarter bucket:

Jaylen Brown finishes over Embiid then says he’s too small pic.twitter.com/wxFRrrVBrE — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) February 26, 2023

JB wasn’t the only Celtic involved with the fans in Philadelphia either, as point guard Marcus Smart had a lively conversation with someone in one of the front rows:

Celtics’ Marcus Smart getting into it with a Sixers fan during the timeout. No word on what was said but that fan was just kicked out pic.twitter.com/lNbZnLuG6D — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) February 26, 2023

Former Sixer and current Celtics big Al Horford faced boos from the Philly crowd as well, yet he used the anger to his advantage:

Al Horford on hearing the boos as he started to heat up: "…I like it…" https://t.co/iRWRhtMkRH — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) February 26, 2023

The 36-year-old helped revive the C’s in the third quarter, as they were down 15 points before he hit three triples in a row. He finished with 15 points — stemming all from five 3-pointers — and his sister even took to Twitter to revel in the win:

Sad night for the city that cannot be named… again. 😂 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) February 26, 2023

With Saturday night’s win, Boston maintains the first seed in the Eastern Conference. If Boston lost, Milwaukee would’ve moved into the top spot, but for now, the Bucks remain a game back.

Lastly, this wild game won’t be the last Sixers-Celtics showdown of the season. Boston squares off against Philly again on April 4 at the Wells Fargo Center.