The 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest was yet another disappointment for the once prestigious competition, and the guy who ended up personifying the struggles the contest has faced in recent years was Jaylen Brown. There was some excitement that Brown, a top star in the league, wanted to participate in the event, but for the most part, his dunks left a lot to be desired.
Brown's second dunk of the night, which saw him jump over popular streamer Kai Cenat while trying to recreate former Celtics Slam Dunk champion Dee Brown's iconic no-look dunk, ended up being a pretty big failure that saw him get trolled quite a bit online. For the most part, it doesn't seem to be bothering Brown, but he did take a second to share a clip of what the dunk looked like in his rehearsal, which was far better than what fans saw during the actual event.
Jaylen Brown shared on IG what he failed to replicate on All-Star Saturday Night.
The Dee Brown tribute was supposed to happen in mid-air, as seen on test dunk over Kai Cenat 😅
It's safe to say that this looks a lot better than what Brown ended up doing. Brown didn't have a great grip of the ball, which was passed to him by his fellow superstar teammate Jayson Tatum, and he didn't shield his view with his arm until after he dunked the ball. In this clip, everything goes according to plan, and it likely would have netted him a higher score from the judges had he managed to execute it properly.
Brown still managed to make it to the final round of the contest despite his horrific second dunk, but fans haven't let him hear the end of it since then. While he didn't exactly get rave reviews for his performance, Jaylen Brown could be back in the contest again next year if the NBA needs people to participate in it, so maybe he will have another shot to properly pull off this dunk.