Paul Pierce is not impressed with the NBA dunk contest.

On Saturday evening in Indianapolis, the NBA held its annual Slam Dunk contest as part of the traditional NBA All-Star Saturday Night, including dunks from most notably Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown. Brown ended up coming in second in the contest, ultimately losing to last season's dunk contest winner Mac McClung of the G-League, who once again won over the fans with an array of high-flying slams.

One person who is not so impressed by what he's seen from the dunk contest in recent years is another Celtics All-Star, or former All-Star in this case, Paul Pierce, who recently took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to use an interesting analogy to air his grievances about how far the competition has fallen off.

“The Dunk contest is like that Xgirl friend u keep going back to , thinking u can regain that spark u once had , at some point u just gotta let her go move on to something else,” wrote Pierce in his X post.

Indeed, back in the day, the dunk contest would routinely feature All-Star players like Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins, and more recently, Dwight Howard during his heyday with the Orlando Magic. Now, Jaylen Brown is the first All-Star caliber player in recent memory to have partaken in the event, which is something he deserves credit for in an era where high-profile players are afraid of being turned into social media memes if they mess up.

In any case, Pierce still doesn't seem very impressed.