The dunk champ didn't fall into the trap.

There were plenty of opinions on the 2024 Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend. Some enjoyed the Dunk Contest, others did not. At the forefront of some of the controversy was whether or not Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown should have made it to the final round. Back to back dunk champ Mac McClung recently appeared on FanDuel TV where former NBA player Lou Williams tried to get him to say Brown should not have been in the final round. McClung ended up taking the high road rather than saying something controversial.

Williams told Mac McClung, “Let's be honest, Jaylen Brown wasn't supposed to be in that final with you. What's your opinion on that, did you think any of the other guys were more deserving, or what was your experience?”

McClung responded with, “It's hard for me to make an opinion about someone else's opinion. I can't judge for the other guys. It was tough. . .I thought Jaylen Brown, I know people are giving him a hard time, but I thought he had some good dunks too.”

When pressed by Williams to name which of Brown's dunks he thought was good, McClung responded that the 360 windmill is not as easy as it looks and that dunking on that stage isn't easy so he wouldn't criticize anyone.

While Jaylen Brown didn't have the best showing at the Dunk Contest, what was significant is that the Celtics wing is is one of the few star players to actually participate in the event in recent history.