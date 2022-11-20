Published November 20, 2022

1 min read

The Brooklyn Nets officially cleared Kyrie Irving to return from his suspension Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, the team announced.

Chris Haynes first reported Sunday morning that Irving had completed all of the required steps in order for him to be reinstated to the team:

“Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has officially completed all prerequisites — which included having conversations with several members of the Jewish community — and is cleared to make his return tonight against Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell



Kyrie Irving was suspended by the Nets for at least five games after promoting an anti-Semitic film and book on his Twitter. Irving’s subsequent refusal to apologize after backlash against his words from the team owner to fans was the final straw. Since then, Irving has apologized (twice!) and explained why he was so defensive when he was initially asked about his actions. However, some fans are not convinced quite yet.

Now, the Nets have deemed that Kyrie Irving has taken the necessary steps to understand that what he did was wrong. The question now is whether Irving can prove that he indeed has learned. For now, though, Irving and Brooklyn are focused on one thing: righting the sinking ship that is their season and getting them back to the playoffs.