Jaylen Brown’s Celtics future gets clarity after Kevin Durant trade rumors

Jaylen Brown’s future with the Boston Celtics was a big question mark this offseason, especially after he was linked with the Kevin Durant trade rumors. However, team president Brad Stevens set the record straight on their relationship with the star wing and how they view him.

Aside from basically denying all the KD trade chatter involving the Celtics, Stevens also emphasized how important Brown is to Boston. He has been a key contributor in their rise in the last few years, and while the trade rumors may have suggested otherwise, they value him and see him as a part of their long-term plans.

“He is a huge core piece of what we’re doing and has been for six years now. We’re excited to hopefully put our best foot forward to have him here for a long time,” Stevens said of Brown when asked about potentially offering him an extension in October, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports.

Brown was basically the centerpiece of the Celtics’ rumored trade package for Kevin Durant. Of course the Brooklyn Nets rejected the offer since they were asking for a huge return, but many believed the damage has been done and Brown was hurt over the trade talks.

The youngster’s reaction on the trade speculations also only fueled the talks that he is not happy with the way Boston does things.

By the looks of it, though, all is well in Beantown and the Celtics remain committed to their star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Of course the team can show that commitment by signing Brown to an extension, and the wait won’t be long before we see whether they do it or not.