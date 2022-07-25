Jaylen Brown’s blunt reaction to being involved in Kevin Durant trade rumors

The Kevin Durant trade drama continues but on Monday, a surprising team popped up as a potential suitor. The Boston Celtics offered Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a package to the Brooklyn Nets, but they turned it down.

Nevertheless, Brown took to Twitter to show his displeasure with the C’s trying to shop him.

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

A self-explanatory reaction from Jaylen Brown, who played a key part in Boston getting to the NBA Finals last season. But, it appears he isn’t untouchable because the organization was willing to part ways with him in order to acquire KD, who made it clear he wanted out of Brooklyn just days before free agency opened up.

The Celtics also offered Derrick White and draft picks to the Nets, but Sean Marks and the front office also wanted Marcus Smart in the deal. Boston wasn’t willing to include the DPOY, which is understandable. The thought of Durant alongside Jayson Tatum is a scary sight, but we also can’t forget that Jaylen Brown has served as the perfect co-star to Tatum for several years now.

KD taking his talents to Boston is certainly not out of the question yet. Brown could find himself still with another team by the time the 2022-23 season begins. Tatum seems to be the only one who is truly untouchable on this roster. But, C’s fans will be definitely hoping Jaylen Brown does stay put as the core from their Finals run looks to make some noise again in the upcoming season. It’ll be interesting to see what materializes with the Durant situation.