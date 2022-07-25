Jaylen Brown’s immediate reaction to Kevin Durant trade rumors gets cleanup

The Boston Celtics future has been thrown in doubt this morning when it was announced that the team had sent a trade proposal to the Brooklyn Nets for their star forward Kevin Durant that included Boston’s young star forward Jaylen Brown. Many folks quickly assumed that Boston has emerged as the leading suitor for Durant, and it sent the NBA world into quite a frenzy.

However, a closer look at the situation has shown that a deal probably isn’t as close as intially expected. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Boston’s trade was probably proposed weeks ago, and that Durant trade talks still remain at a stalemate. So while Boston may have made some sort of offer for Durant involving Jaylen Brown, it appears that they are not actively pursuing him.

The concern for Boston now has to be how Jaylen Brown will handle being part of a supposed trade package for Durant. Initially, things didn’t look great, with Brown tweeting out a simple “smh” once he caught wind of the rumors. However, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald has clarified Brown’s stance on his name been subject to trade rumors, and it looks like good news for Celtics fans.

Source on Jaylen Brown's reaction to trade rumors: "He loves it in Boston. He was two games away from a championship. He's happy and looking forward to coming back. … Like Kawhi, AD and others on that level, he's going to be included in every report because of who he is." https://t.co/bNV0y6U9Zw — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) July 25, 2022

Fans were worried that Brown may be upset with being mentioned in trade talks for Durant, but it seems that he isn’t too bothered by it. And it appears he has the right mentality too; stars in the NBA are almost always subject to trade gossip. It comes with the territory.

As of right now, the Celtics don’t appear to be close to trading Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant, which could be a win or a loss depending on how you look at it. Most importantly, though, Brown appears to be happy in Boston, which is a great sign for the future of the franchise.