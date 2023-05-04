Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jayson Tatum scored just seven points in the Boston Celtics’ Game 2 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, which is both a good thing and a bad thing when you ask the Beantown fans.

On one hand, Tatum’s poor performance is definitely a cause for concern. After all, how can the superstar of a championship contender score single digits in a playoff game? They might have gotten lucky to win in the contest, but it won’t always be that way.

With that said, it’s no surprise why plenty of Celtics fans are frustrated with Tatum’s latest display.

Jayson Tatum in a playoff setting game 7 points

1/7 FG

38% TS

pic.twitter.com/zbSJGqhrHK — ⁶𓅓 (@KentrelUTD) May 4, 2023

Jayson Tatum in Game 2: 7 points

1-7 FG

0-3 3PT pic.twitter.com/EjYCLwEr0p — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 4, 2023

Jayson tatum after dropping 7 points in a playoff game fully healthy and still being called better than jimmy butler pic.twitter.com/KSSIrxqyMj — jimmy🪭 (like limited) (@TroIIedByJimmy) May 4, 2023

Jayson Tatum and Dillon Brooks playing for the Shanghai sharks next season pic.twitter.com/u2TpDxY4m5 — † 𝓜𝓪𝓷𝓲 † (@kharomani) May 4, 2023

Some Celtics fans, however, opted to look at the bright side. The Celtics dominated the Sixers 121-87, and if they are able to do that against Joel Embiid and his Sixers, then what more can they accomplish when Jayson Tatum starts playing well?

Tatum finished the game with seven points, seven rebounds and three assists. He was only 1-of-7 from the field, even going 0-of-5 from deep.

Jayson Tatum hooping like DEUCE Tatum and my Celtics still blowing Philly out pic.twitter.com/LetvORcx4E — I 😵‍💫‼️ (@Ibra_Goat) May 4, 2023

Jayson Tatum only played 19 MIN and scored 7 PTS tonight… Celtics still won by 34 😅 pic.twitter.com/G7sFlFNizf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2023

Jayson Tatum tonight while the Celtics dismantle the Sixers: pic.twitter.com/q7IR2n6Nuc — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) May 4, 2023

Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon saved Tatum in the game, with the former leading the way with 25 points while the latter chipped in 23.

However, the Celtics certainly cannot afford to see Jayson Tatum have another bad game. With the series tied at 1-1 heading to Philadelphia, the superstar forward definitely needs to be at his best to help Boston take the lead and regain their homecourt advantage.

It’s a good thing Boston won, but should Tatum play poorly again and the Celtics end up losing, he knows very well that their fans can be unforgiving and merciless.