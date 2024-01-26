Top prospect Cooper Flagg recently received an honest assessment from Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

Cooper Flagg is a 17-year-old exciting basketball prospect who features an immensely high-ceiling. Flagg is already catching the attention of NBA players, including Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

“He’s probably ahead of me [at this age],” Tatum said of Flagg, via Chad Finn of The Boston Globe. “I wasn’t nearly as athletic when I got into college. It took me a little bit longer.

“I just like how he had an edge about him, a toughness. He was going at guys and trying to go at the best players and trying to block shots. I just loved how he competed.”

Cooper Flagg following in Jayson Tatum's footsteps, set to lead Duke basketball

Despite just turning 17 in December, Flagg already projects to be a future star. Flagg is committed to Duke and Blue Devils fans are surely excited for the future. Perhaps Flagg will follow in Jayson Tatum's footsteps and become the next great Duke player.

Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein provided a scouting report on Flagg, per 247Sports.

“Cooper Flagg is an elite two-way prospect,” Finkelstein shared. “His instincts are off the charts on both ends of the floor and he competes with a quiet type of killer instinct. He's a defensive standout and particularly dominant as an off-ball defender. In fact, he's as good of an underclassman shot-blocker as I've seen at his size.

“Offensively, he's an excellent passer with a good foundation of early skill and developing playmaking ability. His footwork is excellent. His shooting and handling both good and continuously improving. He doesn't necessarily need to be the focal point on that end of the floor, but he's shown he's plenty capable of it. Physically, frame's Flagg is solid enough to absorb contact now and will only add additional muscle mass in the coming years.”

Finkelstein's evaluation is from June of 2023, so Flagg has surely improved since then. Yet, his evaluation gave an in-depth preview of Flagg's extremely high-ceiling.

Expectations are high for Flagg with NBA players like Jayson Tatum already taking notice of his ability on the court.