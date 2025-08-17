The New York Mets have been spiraling over the past few weeks, but Saturday’s 3-1 victory against the Seattle Mariners offered at least one reason to be excited about the immediate future. Starting pitcher Nolan McLean tossed 5.1 scoreless innings and recorded eight strikeouts while only allowing two hits and four walks in his MLB debut.

The 24-year-old mainly showed off a nasty sweeper, a tricky sinker, and a true high-velocity fastball. All three pitches were part of an attack that kept Seattle’s hitters on their toes and could be what helps him stay in the Mets’ rotation longer than many might have anticipated.

“I couldn’t have dreamed it up any better,” McLean told the New York Post following his first career win. “From the fans, to getting out there and being able to compete against a good Seattle team.”

McLean primarily used his sweeper and sinker during Saturday’s contest. He threw the two pitches a combined 62 percent of the time, and generated five whiffs and 13 called strikes between them.

While he only hurled his fastball nine times, the pitch boasted an average velocity of around 96 MPH. If McLean can consistently locate his sinker and fool the opposition with his sweeper, it could open the door for more fastballs. Additionally, it could be argued that a greater comfort level with his primary pitches could encourage him to mix in more changeups and cutters.

It is likely that the Mets will want to keep the rookie in the starting rotation for as long as possible, but his stuff may also lend itself to a bullpen stint if the team’s needs change. In this way, the Willow Spring native might be a multi-faceted talent.

Nolan McLean showed mental toughness in his MLB debut

It became clear that McLean has the repertoire to pitch in Queens, but he also showed the sort of mental fortitude that is rare to see from a young arm. The Mariners loaded the bases in the top of the third inning, but McLean was able to get out of the jam by inducing a ground ball and fielding it behind his back to start an inning-ending double play.

The righty was impressive, and New York needed it. The Mets currently own a 65-58 record and are five games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East race. Despite making a number of additions prior to the 2025 MLB trade deadline, the club has struggled to make their case as a top October contender.

The rotation has been a critical component of their recent shortcomings, and McLean may provide instant relief. There have also been whispers that New York could look to promote starters Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong as the season winds down. It is possible that McLean’s debut could give David Stearns and the rest of the front office more confidence in their farm system. Tong was recently promoted to Triple-A, and Sproat has shown flashes of brilliance at the same level.

Mendoza was honest when he spoke about how critical McLean’s debut was for the Mets.

“We needed that,” Mendoza told Will Sammon of The Athletic. “We needed that as a team, as an organization, given where we’re at and how hard it has been for us. You start thinking about what it’s going to look like here pretty soon, and I feel good about our chances.”

There is just over a month remaining in the regular season, and New York's newest rookie might offer a last-minute solution to what has been a growing problem.