The Alabama football program is currently gearing up for the 2025 college football season, which is slated to begin in under two weeks. Head coach Kalen DeBoer is hoping to bounce back after a rough first season at the helm which saw the Crimson Tide miss out on the playoff altogether despite its new expanded format.

Recently, some punishment was handed down to the Michigan Wolverines' football program pertaining to their sign-stealing investigation, including a suspension for head coach Sherrone Moore and several fines and other financial penalties.

DeBoer was asked about his reaction to the news and had a very tight-lipped response.

“I don’t know anything about it,” DeBoer said, per Dan Morrison of On3 Sports. “I honestly don’t. I don’t know what they got. I didn’t read it. I haven’t even heard about it. You can tell me and I can respond, I guess.”

“I don’t know how, in comparison to other issues that we’ve had over the years, how that relates,” DeBoer added. “But it is what it is. I don’t have too much of a response, I guess.”

Coincidentally, it was the Michigan football team who defeated Alabama the last time they made the playoffs back in the 2023-24 season during the Rose Bowl game, which turned out to be the last of head coach Nick Saban's career, paving the way for DeBoer to take over.

Alabama had been quite the controversial selection that season, getting in over the undefeated Florida State Seminoles, and they didn't exactly dignify the committee's choice with their loss to Michigan.

That year was the season in question for the Wolverines regarding their sign-stealing investigation, and perhaps not coincidentally, it was also the season that Jim Harbaugh went on to win his first and only championship with the team.

It came as no surprise that Harbaugh skipped town for the NFL less than a month after the season ended and the investigation continued, and left behind Moore to absorb the brunt of the punishment, which has now come to pass.

In any case, Alabama will kick off its 2025 season on August 30 against Florida State.