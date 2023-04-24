Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal had everyone buzzing on Sunday after they were spotted sharing a moment following the Boston Celtics’ Game 4 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Tatum and Beal were seen talking to each other postgame, with the Celtics star dapping up the Washington Wizards guard while they catch up with each other. While we’re not sure what they talked about, it’s pretty clear Beal came to the game to watch the Boston hero.

Jayson Tatum catches up with Bradley Beal after the win pic.twitter.com/HNmKnGqRuw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 24, 2023

Sure enough, it had NBA fans talking. After all, the Wizards are out of playoff contention and Bradley Beal has not other reason to be in Atlanta to watch the game. Several supporters couldn’t help but link Beal to the Celtics once again, especially after another failed year in Washington.

“Should have been a celtic,” one fan commented.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Take a minimum and see what it’s like to win,” a Celtics fan account added, probably assuming what Tatum told Beal.

a third commenter added, “Future Celtic.” Another fan said, “Beal want to play with Tatum BAD.”

For what it’s worth, Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal are good friends and it’s not the first time the latter has watched the Celtics star in the playoffs. Still, t’s hard to blame the fans for constantly talking about the possibility of them teaming up in Boston considering how close they are.

For now, though, all Beal can do is watch Tatum and the rest of the Celtics as they attempt to make it back to the NBA Finals and win. The Beantown team now has a 3-1 series lead against the Atlanta Hawks in their NBA Playoffs series.