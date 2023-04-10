The Washington Wizards finished their season with a 35-47 record and failed to make the NBA play-in tournament, and Bradley Beal discussed his frustration and the possibility of using his no-trade clause as leverage to go to a team he wants.

“No I don’t use [my no-trade clause] as like a trump card,” Bradley Beal said, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. “… it’s not me, that’s beneath me. I’m definitely frustrated. I’m also at peace with where I am and who we are and what we need to do to be better. It’s nothing I can do… We know where we failed and how we have to be better. It’s never one time where I’m like ‘you know what, I’m out of here’ you know? But I very well could, like you said, because I do have a no-trade. But I don’t use it as a trump.”

"I don't use [my no-trade clause] as like a trump card… I'm definitely frustrated. I'm also at peace with where I am and who we are and what we need to do to be better." Bradley Beal addresses his future with the Wizards (via @ChaseHughesNBCS)pic.twitter.com/ZIsIx7c6D6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 10, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Beal has been loyal to the Wizards so far in his career, playing all 11 of his NBA seasons with the team. He just finished the first season of a fix-year $251 million contract. He has four remaining seasons, with the fourth season including a player option. As noted above, he has the no-trade clause as well.

Despite the Wizards not being contenders in Beal’s time with the team, he has yet to demand a trade. Based on his words, it is uncertain as to whether or not he will do that this offseason. It seems that it would take a lot for him to request a trade, but he also knows it is an avenue he can take.