Steph Curry's game-clinching 3-pointer vs Celtics draws big reactions

Steph Curry can somehow still find ways to amaze the basketball world with his unmatched shooting. After starting slow versus the Boston Celtics Tuesday night, he exploded in the fourth quarter and overtime of what is the Golden State Warriors' best win of the season.

Shrouded in adversity and down 24 points to the first-place team in the East, the Dubs proved why they have remained such a vitally important organization in the NBA for well over a decade. Fittingly, it was Curry who delivered the final blow to the Celtics.

Chris Paul secured a pivotal offensive rebound with his team up one and 13 seconds remaining, finding the face of the franchise for a quick 3-pointer with the shot clock set to expire. Curry's famed “night, night” celebration said it all.

The wild play clinched the 132-126 victory for the Warriors and left many bursting with excitement. LeBron James referenced the four-time champion's “Chef Curry” moniker, former teammate Dorell Wright was beside himself and Kendrick Perkins took the praise even further. Ever the point guard, former Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas was sure to shout out Paul for his role in the madness.

🧑🏽‍🍳🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 20, 2023

Steph plz stop it!!! 💤😴 — Dorell Wright 🏁 (@DWRIGHTWAY1) December 20, 2023

I talk a lot shit about the Warriors… but I respect Steph Curry so much as a damn competitor! Just an outstanding job on both ends of the floor… playing with 5 fouls and get a big time tonight. Btw way his Leadership was next level on both ends! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 20, 2023

30 had to shoot it that high? 😴🤔 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) December 20, 2023

Hell of a pass by Chris Paul — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 20, 2023

Although Golden State does not instill the level of fear it used to, Steph Curry continues to be one of the best and most consistent performers in the sport. He finished with a game-high 33 points (11-of-21 shooting), despite falling into foul trouble early. The two-time MVP is justly the night's hero and player who will lead off plenty of sports talk shows on Wednesday, but this was a great team victory.

Klay Thompson achieved his own 3-point feat, a historic one at that, and added 24 points. Jonathan Kuminga put forth another strong effort with 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting and seven rebounds, while Dario Saric and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis provided big production off the bench.

If Curry can keep lighting up the court like he did Tuesday, with his teammates helping out on a consistent basis, then the Warriors (13-14) will command the national praise to which they were accustomed.