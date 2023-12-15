Celtics guard and former teammate of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo Jrue Holiday had a perfect reaction to the game-ball shenanigans that transpired on Wednesday night.

It's not too often that the topic of whoever deserves to take the game ball home becomes a contentious issue, but in the aftermath of the Milwaukee Bucks' 140-126 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, the ball-stealing saga between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the entire Pacers locker room swept the nation. And Antetokounmpo's former teammate, current Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, couldn't be any less surprised with what he saw basing off of his reaction.

Holiday, who has two children with his wife, Lauren, seem to have admitted that he has seen this kind of behavior in the past, even channeling his inner Heath Slater when asked about the game-ball shenanigans that transpired involving his former Bucks teammate.

“I’ve got kids,” Holiday said, per Jay King of The Athletic.

Jrue Holiday, indeed, has kids, and that's been the case for the last seven years. Back in 2016, the Celtics guard welcomed his firstborn, a daughter named Jrue Tyler, and in 2020, Jrue's wife Lauren gave birth to a son named Hendrix. Jrue Tyler is now seven years old and Hendrix turned three back in October, so they certainly are at that age where some fighting reminiscent of Giannis Antetokounmpo's game-ball shenanigans transpire between the two siblings on the regular.

Nevertheless, all is well that ends well, as, despite the Bucks star's doubts, it seems as though Antetokounmpo now has the legitimate game ball in his possession. Meanwhile, the Pacers have reportedly given Oscar Tshiebwe a replacement ball to immortalize his first career NBA point, so it seems as though this saga, which has been blown out of proportion, can finally be swept under the rug.

As for Jrue Holiday and the Celtics, they continue to show why they're one of, if not the outright favorite to win the 2024 NBA championship. On Thursday night, they took home a 116-107 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and their vaunted starting five, which leads the league in net rating among five-man units that have played more than 200 minutes together, continued its dominant ways.

Holiday and the Celtics won't be facing the Bucks until January 11, 2024, so by then, the jokes about Giannis Antetokounmpo's desperation for the game-ball will already be outdated.