The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded against the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day. Ahead of their marquee holiday matchup, the Celtics' injury report was headlined by Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday. Hours before tip-off, Boston announced Tatum and White would be available, while Holiday was ruled out against the 76ers.

Tatum's non-COVID illness made him miss the Celtics' 108-104 loss to the shorthanded Orlando Magic on Monday. White, nursing a right hamstring and shoulder injury, will also miss Wednesday's matchup, per Celtics' X, formerly Twitter.

“Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) – OUT Jayson Tatum – AVAILABLE Derrick White – AVAILABLE,” the Celtics reported.

While Holiday and White played in the Celtics' four-point loss to the Magic, Tatum returns. The All-NBA forward is coming off an impressive triple-double performance (43 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists). Tatum went off in the Celtics' 123-98 win against the Chicago Bulls. He and the champions will take on a struggling 76ers team that's won seven of their last 10 games despite their 10-17 record while dealing with a string of injuries.

Joel Embiid's played only eight games this season but will be in uniform for Philadelphia's Christmas Day showdown at TD Garden. After an impressive start to his NBA career, first-round pick Jared McCain underwent season-ending surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear.

Joe Mazzulla on surprising Jayson Tatum absence vs Magic

After the Celtics' 108-104 loss, head coach Joe Mazzulla addressed Jayson Tatum's absence against the Magic but refused to use it as an excuse for the loss. Mazzulla says Tatum did everything he could to give it a go during his pregame routine. In the end, he wasn't cleared to play, per Masslive.com's Brian Robb.

“Right before we came out for the tip-off,” said the Celtics head coach. “He did what he tried to do to try to play, just wasn’t able to.”

The Celtics will look to improve to 23-7 in their matchup against the 76ers.