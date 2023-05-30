The Boston Celtics enter the offseason in unfortunate fashion at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat after Monday’s ugly Game 7. No play comes as heartbreaking to the Celtics faithful as their star player’s ankle roll at the beginning of Game 7, which set the tone for the rest of the night. Jayson Tatum’s injury clearly impeded his style of play and helped contribute to the blowout loss.

But when the lights shut for the Celtics’ season, Tatum accepted the defeat and mishap with grace, albeit plenty of frustration.

“I saw the video, I saw it after the game, that I came down on my ankle. It’s tough because it kind of impacted me the rest of the night. It swelled up and it was just frustrating that I was kind of like a shell of myself. It was tough to move. Just frustrating. Especially it happening on the first play,” the Celtics star declared, per ASAP Sports.

Tatum was accurate as he did struggle a lot on both ends of the court. He got hunted by the Heat at times on defense and only knocked down five of the 13 shots he took from the field.

The Celtics star also could not find his spots from beyond the arc. When Tatum did, he only knocked down one out of four. Despite the injury, he would still muster up a double-double performance with 11 rebounds. Tatum did not go down without swinging.

“I mean, I don’t want nobody to feel bad for me. Unfortunately, injuries are a part of this game. I’ve been fortunate enough, up until this point I never missed games,” Tatum said to reassure the Celtics faithful after his injury.

Not a lot of stars continue to grimacingly play through injury. Jayson Tatum embodies Celtics pride unlike any other.