Jayson Tatum drops truth bomb on swirling Jaylen Brown trade rumors

With recent rumors about Kevin Durant being swapped for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, it appeared as if Boston’s front office was breaking up the band. However, at his basketball camp on July 3oth, Jayson Tatum seemingly put any potential departures to rest.

When asked about whether or not he’s reached out to teammates and told them he wants to bring back the same squad, Tatum simply said he had.

“Yeah, we don’t have any free agents on the team. So everybody has to come back,” he added, via Celtics CLNS.

Jayson Tatum on if he’s talked to teammates about keeping the team together pic.twitter.com/KK3SZknWZC — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) July 30, 2022

While Jayson Tatum’s comment does not delve into any specifics, it should put Celtics fans who are eager to bring the same team back at ease. The 2021-2022 C’s came up just two games short of raising the elusive Banner 18, so many are excited to see what Tatum and company can do this season with new additions Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari.

Furthermore, it should help satisfy Brown that Tatum and his other teammates want him back. In an NBA where shuffling players has become commonplace, he might appreciate that his fellow Celtics star hopes he stays in Boston. And given the fact that Brown’s expressed some displeasure with trade rumors in the past, this reassurance from Tatum can only help.

So based on Tatum’s brief address, he has been in contact with his teammates and emphasized togetherness. Whatever team chemistry issues the Celtics used to have seemed to be put to rest, and there’s plenty of hope that the revamped squad can get back to the NBA Finals without sacrificing Brown. Essentially, Jayson Tatum thinks it’s time to run it back.