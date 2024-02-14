The current Celtics star joins elite company.

The Boston Celtics are largely considered the favorite to win the NBA title this season among fans and media alike. They've consistently been the best team in the league on the court and currently hold the best record in the NBA as well. A big part of the Celtics success this season has been the play of their MVP candidate Jayson Tatum. Against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Jayson Tatum tied his own individual record for most points in a half before tying franchise legend Larry Bird for having 25 or more games of 40+ points as per StatMuse.

During the Celtics win against the Nets, Jayson Tatum finished with 41 points to join Larry Bird as the only players in franchise history to have 25 or more 40 point games. Tatum also added 14 rebounds, five assists and five made three point shots. He was recently named to his fifth consecutive NBA All-Star appearance.

Last season, Tatum finished in the top four in the MVP voting. This year he's been averaging 27.0 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 47.4 percent shooting from the field, 36.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 82 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Celtics have vaulted to the top of the NBA standings with the offseason additions of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics were active at the trade deadline, strengthening their depth with the addition of veteran big man Xavier Tillman. They also added a promising young player in Jaden Springer and could be active on the buyout market.