No team has ever came back from a 3-0 deficit in the NBA Playoffs. But after Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat in Game 4 to stave off elimination and avoid a sweep, Beantown fans are now dreaming of the improbable.

With their backs against the wall and facing a real possibility of a sweep after falling to a 3-0 hole, the Celtics stepped up big time and responded to the challenge in the best way possible. They looked like the Boston team that won 57 games in the regular season once again, with Tatum taking the lead on his way to a brilliant 33 points on top of 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks.

It looked like Boston was headed to another bad game after the Heat took the lead in the first half. Nonetheless, a 38-23 third quarter–powered by Tatum’s 14 points in the period–allowed the Celtics to turn the tables around. After they got the lead, they never looked back and secured the 116-99 win.

It’s still 3-1 and the Celtics have a lot of work to do to come back from the series. They also have no room for mistakes since one wrong move means the end for their title hopes this 2023. Nonetheless, their latest victory gave fans hope that forcing a Game 7 and winning the series is not impossible despite the situation they are in.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Celtics faithful:

LOVE & TRUST The Green Dream is still alive!!!

See you in Boston Thursday for Game 5. One Game At A Time 🙏🏻☘️ pic.twitter.com/WvOebDCHeb — GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) May 24, 2023

One game at a time ☘️ pic.twitter.com/sS5a2OahSs — 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ (@CelticsRiley) May 24, 2023

The Celtics now head back home for Game 5 with a chance to make the series 3-2 and get one step closer to achieving what many think is impossible.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Celtics need to have another big game to keep the momentum going. Luckily for the fans, it looks like the team is brimming with confidence right now.