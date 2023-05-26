A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Can the Boston Celtics actually do it? Can Jayson Tatum and Co. accomplish a gargantuan task that has never been done in the history of the NBA by coming back from an 0-3 series deficit to upset the Miami Heat and book their ticket to the NBA Finals? Celtics icon Paul Pierce believes that it’s still possible, but at the same time, he is adamant that Boston’s stars need to step up big time in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Speaking during the pre-game broadcast of what will be a do-or-die contest for Boston, Pierce explained why the Celtics will need both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to be at their very best for their team to still stand a chance in this series:

“It’s gotta come from your stars, and everyone else will follow,” Pierce said. “Brown has to step up, clearly. Brown and Tatum. It starts with them. … They must take the lead, and everybody else will follow. That doesn’t mean they have to be the leading scorer, but if they’re showing aggressiveness, if they’re showing the passion, these other guys will look at that and they can come with big games. It starts with them, and we all know that.”

"The Celtics have to create doubt with [the Heat]"@paulpierce34 explains how the Jays need to step up in Game 5 to have a chance in this series pic.twitter.com/MeDgSFb6zM — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 25, 2023

Pierce has no doubt about Boston’s talent level. In fact, he believes that the Celtics are a far superior team that Jimmy Butler and the Heat. It’s now just a matter of making sure this exact message is delivered in Game 5:

“We’re the more talented team, of course,” Pierce continued. “I think we’re the better team. … We have to create doubt with them. And to create doubt, we gotta get a win tonight.”