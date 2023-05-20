A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Did the Boston Celtics just sign their own death warrant after their shocking Game 2 loss against the Miami Heat on Friday night? Now that the mighty Celtics are down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals after playing the first two games at home, more than a few fans out there would argue that this appears to be the case for Jayson Tatum and Co.

The Celtics had to win Game 2 after losing the series opener against the Heat on Wednesday night. However, Jimmy Butler once again willed Miami to victory, thereby burying Boston into a deep, deep hole that they just might not be able to get out of.

Jayson Tatum played a key role for the Celtics in this one. After another no-show in the fourth quarter from the Boston superstar, the fans were quick to bring out the pitchforks on Tatum for another lackluster showing in the clutch:

Jayson Tatum in the 4th quarters of Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals: 0-of-3 FG

0-of-3 3PT

11-of-11 FT

5 turnovers pic.twitter.com/vIttcGgWeh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

LOL Tatum when it counts pic.twitter.com/DUnsXxqkFg — gocanes228 (@gocanes0228) May 20, 2023

Jayson Tatum in the 4th qtr pic.twitter.com/SsMZjdntnb — Makayla✝️❤️‍🔥 (follow & like limited for 3 days) (@ripmakayla_) May 20, 2023

In case you were on Twitter after the Celtics’ Game 1 loss on Wednesday night, you may have noticed that the meme reactions were very similar to the ones that we have here today. Well, it’s because Jayson Tatum pretty much had a repeat performance of his disappearing act in the series opener. The Boston superstar was nowhere to be found in the fourth quarter yet again, as he’s now 0-for-3 in the fourth quarter in Games 1 and 2 COMBINED.

This simply isn’t good enough for Tatum, and it certainly won’t help the Celtics’ cause. No wonder the fans are showing him no mercy right now. He has to be better than this in Game 3 if the Celtics want to keep their season alive.