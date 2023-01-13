Only 43 games have elapsed for the Boston Celtics this season following their 109-98 victory on Thursday night over the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets, but they may already be feeling the lingering exhaustion that comes with the grueling grind. Jaylen Brown is already dealing with an adductor strain that could keep him out for a week or two. However, Jayson Tatum revealed that he’s also dealing with injury problems of his own, as evidenced by his uncharacteristic 7-22 shooting night against the Nets.

Speaking with reporters following the Celtics’ victory, Jayson Tatum said that he’s been “dealing with issues on his thumb and ring finger”, as well as wrist problems after wrapping it since the beginning of the season, per Jay King of The Athletic.

“I had to tape my middle finger and ring finger together. I got a lot of s–t going on. But that played a part lingering things, and it was uncomfortable tonight,” Tatum said, per NBC Sports Boston.

Jayson Tatum says he's dealing with issues with a few of his fingers & wrist. Will he need to consider sitting out at some point? "That's something me and Brad will fight about" pic.twitter.com/mKClLL60dz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 13, 2023

Nevertheless, Jayson Tatum is more or less an iron man, and he “intends to keep playing through it all” even if his finger and wrist troubles gave him difficulties en route to a 7-22 night. Tatum has only missed two games this season, and only one of them was due to an injury – an ankle problem that kept him out against the Washington Wizards on November 27.

“I love to play too much to sit out. [But] that’s something me and Brad will fight about. When it gets to that point, maybe you see me sit out, maybe not,” Tatum added.

Alas, with the Celtics still in pole position in the Eastern Conference, the best course of action for Boston may be to let him rest here and there. But with Jaylen Brown out, the Celtics will need Jayson Tatum to power through so they could maintain their second-ranked offense (in terms of points scored per 100 possessions).

If Tatum were to miss time, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White will have a greater offensive load in the next few games. However, the best course of action for the Celtics may be to add wing depth to fortify the team as it slogs through the dregs of the regular season.