Pete Crow-Armstrong offered a candid snapshot of what Alex Bregman is already bringing to the Chicago Cubs, calling the veteran’s baseball mind “freaky” in a new spring training clip—an important window into where the Cubs organization wants its young center fielder to grow in 2026.

On Wednesday, Foul Territory posted a video to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account from Cubs camp at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, featuring the rising star discussing his new teammate. The post included a direct quote from Crow-Armstrong about what stands out most when sharing a clubhouse and batting practice sessions with Bregman.

“He’s such an advanced thinker, and it’s freaky to me because I don’t think I’m there yet.”

The admission carries weight because Crow-Armstrong’s 2025 season—his first full year in MLB—combined impact production with a clear developmental gap. He hit 31 home runs, stole 35 bases, and played elite defense, but his on-base consistency remained the separator from the next tier. After posting a .287 OBP, he has emphasized that improving swing decisions and reducing chase are central to his 2026 focus, positioning Bregman’s approach and game IQ as a natural standard.

The Cubs signed the two-time World Series champion infielder to a five-year, $175 million contract with a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs for more than just third-base stability. They also paid for a standard-setting presence, and the 23-year-old phenom's words are tangible evidence that the influence is immediate—especially for a hitter trying to turn loud tools into more efficient production.

The collaboration has extended well beyond interviews. Bregman and Crow-Armstrong have been seen working side by side during batting practice, and the left-handed outfielder has openly discussed how Bregman’s presence has influenced his thinking about approach and decision-making. It has also been noted that the two have grown close quickly during camp, reflecting how frequently they’ve shared reps and conversations on the field.

The immediate evaluation comes soon. Crow-Armstrong’s evolving process will unfold throughout spring training and on Team USA’s stage at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, where he and his new teammate will once again share a dugout.