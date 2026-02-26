The Cincinnati football team is suing Brendan Sorsby after he transferred to Texas Tech. The Bearcats are suing Sorsby for some of the money they paid him, and as a buyout related to his leaving for Lubbock. They argued that it was a breach of contract, contrary to the one he signed. The initial agreement was a multi-season one, and the Bearcats are arguing that they are owed money for that.

Senior college football and basketball writer for The Athletic, Justin Williams, was the first to report that the Cincinnati football program was actively seeking damages from Sorsby leaving during the middle of his contract after he left for more money to join Texas Tech for the 2026 football season.

The University of Cincinnati filed the lawsuit complaint on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Western Division. It states that in July 2025, Sorsby, while represented by a professional agent, signed an 18-month, two season name, image and likeness (NIL) agreement with the University of Cincinnati, and that Cincinnati agreed to pay Sorsby a substantial amount for the 2025 season “with the express expectation that it would realize the majority of the benefits during the following season, 2026, after Sorsby’s play developed and his brand grew.”

The lawsuit also states that Sorsby “promised to pay to the university $1 million in liquidated damages if he transferred to another university before completion of the agreement’s full term.” The agreement ran through Dec. 15, 2026.

It is also worth noting that the buyout payment was due to Cincinnati within 30 days of Sorsby’s transfer, which is why the lawsuit is being filed. The buyout did not apply to Sorsby if he had declared for the NFL Draft.

Sorsby is represented by agent Ron Slavin of LIFT Sports Management, who is referenced but not directly identified in the lawsuit. Texas Tech is also referenced but not directly identified, either. However, the lawsuit does state that before initiating litigation, Cincinnati reached out to Sorsby’s representation.

The lawsuit marks a new era in college sports' NIL era, with multiple schools now including buyouts in their contracts, so it's not a sure thing that players will leave after just one season, and it has already happened with Demond Williams.