Boston Celtics superstar explained how much Ima Udoka helped not only him but the team as a whole during his time as the head coach.

It's common knowledge that ex-Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka didn't exactly leave the organization on good terms after having an improper relationship with a staffer. Plus, his relationship with actress Nia Long ended because of it.

But despite Udoka's rocky exit, Jayson Tatum appreciated all that he did for the Celtics in his lone season, helping the team turn things around and make an improbable run to the NBA Finals in 2021-22.

Via ClutchPoints (H/T PointForward):

“I've got so much love and respect for Ime. You know, coming into that season, people forget we was 23-24 and an 11 seed, we finished the season like 26-3, we went on a crazy run, but I think his approach to the game, to us, that mentality, like we would watch film, and he would pause it, like there was a time I was guarding Bron and I left him get past me, he would pause it and would be like yo, y'all not friends, y'all not homies, you trying to get to where he at, like why would you let that happen.”

It's common knowledge that Udoka is an intense HC and he clearly made a difference for the Celtics. If it wasn't for the incident, there is no question he'd still be the one in charge.

Boston was phenomenal once January rolled around in the 2021-22 season, becoming easily the best team in the Association in the second half. Unfortunately, it didn't result in a championship as they ultimately lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, but Tatum is very appreciative of what Udoka did for not only his mentality but Boston's as a whole.