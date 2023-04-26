New Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka spoke to the media in his introductory press conference, and he addressed the scandal that led to the end of his tenure with the Boston Celtics, via Marc J. Spears.

“This past year being honest and up front about what I went through,” Ime Udoka said, via Spears. “How your actions have consequences. I can be a prime example of that. But at the same time, how you can tackle that adversity and come out on the other side.”

Udoka has been rumored for other jobs in the past since being suspended and eventually let go by the Boston Celtics due to having an inappropriate workplace relationship with a member of the Celtics staff. Now, he is getting a chance with the Rockets. Udoka said taking ownership of his actions was a big part of him moving on.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“My part in it was to take ownership and accountability for my part,” Udoka said, via Spears. “[The Celtics] had a choice to make a decision and they went that route. My thing was to own up to it, take responsibility and serve the suspension. I had to own it, honestly.”

Taking over the Rockets, Udoka will be in a much different situation than he was in with the Celtics. The Rockets are a young team, and Udoka will have to develop talent like Jabari Smith and the team’s first-round draft pick this season. It would help if the Rockets win the lottery and can add Victor Wembanyama. Jabari Smith and Victor Wembanyama would be two nice foundational building blocks for Udoka and the Rockets.