The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the Association and have a true franchise superstar in Jayson Tatum. On Friday, the former Duke standout once again showed out in a big way as the C’s beat the Denver Nuggets 131-112. Tatum dropped 34 points in the victory, etching his name in the franchise history books in the process.
“Jayson Tatum has reached 8,000 career points. At 24 years, 253 days old, he is the youngest Celtics player to 8,000 career points.”
“Tonight Tatum also joined Kevin McHale (1986-87) as the only BOS players to score at least 20 points in each of the team’s first 12 games in a season.”
What an accomplishment. The youngest Celtic to ever reach 8,000 points and the first since Kevin McHale to put up 20 or more points in the first 12 games of a campaign. That just goes to show the career trajectory Tatum is on right now. He’s arguably a top-five player in the Association and a huge reason Boston even made the NBA Finals earlier this year. A future Hall of Famer at this rate.
Friday was the third game in a row Tatum put up 30+ points, improving his average to 31.2 points per night on a 38% clip from deep. The 24-year-old has himself in the MVP conversation at the moment after a torrid start to the campaign.
Boston improved to 9-3 with the win over Nikola Jokic and Denver. Aside from Jayson Tatum erupting, Jaylen Brown also added 25 points. The star duo is really playing well in 2022-23 and has led the C’s to the best offensive rating in the Association.
The Celtics are back in action on Saturday night in the tail-end of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons.