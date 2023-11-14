Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics in scoring on Monday, and in doing so, he usurped Kawhi Leonard in this eye-popping stat.

The Boston Celtics are one of the favorites to win the 2024 NBA championship, and Jayson Tatum's elite play remains one of the biggest driving forces as to why. Tatum is displaying more consistency on a night-to-night basis, all the while remaining as explosive as they come on the offensive end of the floor.

On Monday night, in the Celtics' 114-98 win over the New York Knicks, Tatum once again led the way for Boston, dropping 35 points, six rebounds, and seven assists to help his team move to 8-2 on the season.

Tatum has become more of a composed figure at the point of attack, never rushing, patiently prodding until he gets to his sweet spot on the hardwood. And after his latest 30-point outing, Tatum notched a scoring feat that would make fans double-check the legitimacy of.

According to Shane Young of Forbes Sports, Jayson Tatum now has more career 30-point games than Kawhi Leonard, regular season and postseason combined. The Celtics star now has 137 such games after another stellar outing vs. the Knicks, usurping the Los Angeles Clippers star who's had 136.

This is an astounding feat for Tatum, especially when there's a considerable difference in number of games played between him and the Klaw. The Celtics star has played in just 543 career games, including the playoffs, while Leonard has suited up in 774, a difference of 231 games.

Kawhi Leonard also entered the league six years before Jayson Tatum did, which puts this accomplishment for the Celtics star in even greater perspective.

Alas, it's not too surprising that Leonard hasn't tallied as many 30-point outings in his career as one would think given his pedigree. After all, the Klaw began his career as a supporting piece on a veteran San Antonio Spurs team, emerging as a bonafide All-Star in his fifth season in the NBA. Moreover, he's had to endure plenty of injury woes, while Tatum is as durable as they come.

Meanwhile, Tatum blossomed into the Celtics' best player in just his third season, and since then, he's been excellent for a Boston team that's always in the hunt for a championship.