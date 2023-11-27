Jayson Tatum had something to say about the NBA In-Season Tournament after the Celtics triumphed over Trae Young and the Hawks.

The NBA In-Season Tournament has caught a lot of flak for various reasons that span to the courts being an eyesore to the styles of play varying from each team. But, Jayson Tatum has a new qualm with the ongoing competition that other players have not pointed out. The Boston Celtics star outlined it after they notched a win over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Jayson Tatum has a lot of respect for the unwritten rules of the game. The Celtics star does not like how the NBA In-Season Tournament allows for teams to thrash one another because of scoring despite already having sealed the win, per Jack Simone of CelticsBlog. Scoring once the game is won should not be done to show respect to the losing team.

The Celtics currently hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference Group C. After their loss to the Orlando Magic, Tatum's squad slipped to a two-win and one-loss record. They have a zero in the point differential column which is something they're hoping to change to advance.

But, the Celtics are making strides in the right direction by heating up once again outside of the tournament. Their matchup against the Hawks proved how they can get streaky and bounce back after a tough loss. Tatum notched 34 points and nine rebounds to outgun Trae Young's squad.

Hopefully, they are able to retain this streak and get back up to the first seed in their group. The Brooklyn Nets and Magic are the only two teams that are left in contention. Will they make it?