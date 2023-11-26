Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis is currently dealing with a calf injury and will have to be sidelined for at least a week.

After enjoying a few weeks of good health, the Boston Celtics got their biggest injury update of the season on Sunday. Center Kristaps Porzingis has a left calf strain and will miss at least a week while recovering, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“Joe Mazzulla said Kristaps Porzingis is expected to have his calf reevaluated in about a week or so, but no specific timetable for a return at this point,” Weiss wrote on X.

The first-year Celtic sustained the injury during the third quarter of a Friday afternoon In-Season Tournament game versus the Orlando Magic. Without Porzingis and fellow offseason addition Jrue Holiday, the C's lost by 17 points in the disappointing 113-96 defeat.

Unfortunately, Porzingis is no stranger to injuries. Although he was active for 65 games during the 2022-23 campaign with the Washington Wizards, he participated in less than 60 games in each of the previous four seasons.

This season, the 2018 All-Star has missed just one outing while averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. During his recovery, he'll at least miss a Sunday night showdown with the Atlanta Hawks, an In-Season Tournament game against the Chicago Bulls, and an Eastern Conference battle with the Philadelphia 76ers.

While the Celtics would certainly appreciate having their versatile big man for all those games, they should be thankful the calf strain wasn't anything worse. Boston is loaded with talent at the top of its roster, however, the bench depth is a bit more suspect. Any serious injury to the Green Team's top six would be a significant blow.

Regardless of injuries, the C's, at 12-4, will get ready for a seven-game homestand that starts with the Hawks.