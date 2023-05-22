A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Boston Celtics are now just one loss away from seeing their season come to an end. This is after the Miami Heat embarrassed them in Game 3 via a 128-102 blowout in a contest that Boston had to win in order to keep their hopes alive. Instead, they are now staring at an insurmountable 0-3 deficit and are on the brink of elimination.

Former Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins has now chimed in on Boston’s current predicament. Big Perk believes the Celtics are cooked and that at this point, it’s time to cut their losses on the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown partnership:

“It’s time to break up the duo and I’m saying it with the utmost confidence,” Perkins said. ” … They don’t complement each other well. … I have never seen Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown link up one time [during the summers]. And so all good things have to come to an end. If I’m the Celtics, after this series — because I believe that the Miami Heat is gonna close this out in game 4 — I have to reevaluate some things.”

"It's time to break up the duo and I'm saying it with the utmost confidence… They don't complement each other well… I have never seen Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown link up one time [during the summers]… It's time for change." 🗣️ @KendrickPerkinspic.twitter.com/4V8yhbcTVP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2023

Perkins believes that Tatum will still be the man for the Celtics and that while he has the utmost respect for Jaylen Brown, Big Perk is adamant that Boston needs to trade him this summer. In fact, Perkins is already calling for a blockbuster trade for Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard:

“If I’m the Celtics, I would actually look into a sign-and-trade for Damian Lillard,” Perkins said. “… It’s time for change. It’s time for something different. It’s time to break these two guys up. Let them guys go about their business. They had a great run.”

At the end of the day, it’s not over yet for the Celtics. The Heat still need to win one more game to close this series out, and while it’s highly improbable, it’s not impossible that the Celtics are able to come back from the dead here — at least mathematically speaking.