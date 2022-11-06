The Boston Celtics are on a mission to get back to the NBA Finals after falling to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors last June. On Saturday, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown did their best Splash Brothers impression on an unsuspecting New York Knicks side.

The Celtics were scorching hot from the three-point arc in a game that saw both sides hoist up shots from distance without conscience early on. The visitors just did a much better job of connecting on their attempts.

14 of the 20 shots taken so far in Celtics-Knicks have been 3s. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 5, 2022

New York eventually took their foot off the pedal but the Celtics didn’t get the memo. They kept taking and making their threes all night and eventually broke the Celtics franchise record with 27 triples. Tatum did the finishing touches with a nasty pull-up triple right in Julius Randle’s grill for number 26. Their previous high was 25.

and just like that a new franchise record for team three-pointers made in a game 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4ktTUyvSd1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 6, 2022

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both drilled six triples each, outshooting the entire Knicks team who finished with just 11 threes for the game. Second-year man Sam Hauser also joined the party, connecting on five triples of his own. Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Grant Williams combined to add eight more between them.

Tatum finished the game with 26 points, four rebounds, and five assists while Brown led all scorers with 30 of his own. Smart was the main beneficiary of most of the threes made on the night, accounting for 11 of the the Celtics’ 30 assists.

The win is Boston’s third in the last four and bumps them up to 6-3, behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks.