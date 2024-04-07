The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. With the No. 1 seed locked up, Boston is simply playing to stay in shape for the upcoming playoff run. Despite that, both superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown popped up on the league's injury report.
Both stars were initially listed as questionable ahead of Sunday night's contest. Tatum is dealing with a right knee contusion while Brown is suffering from a sprain in his left hand. While Brown was eventually given the greenlight to play, Tatum's status was downgraded to out, per Rob Greene of CBS Sports.
Luckily, the Celtics already have the top seed secured. So, there's no reason to take any big risks ahead of the postseason, specially considering the Trail Blazers are one of the worst teams in the league this 2023-24.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been monsters this year. Tatum has averaged 27 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. Brown has averaged 23.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Tatum's become one of the league's best players and is a big reason why the Celtics are at the top of the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Brown has proven to be a strong second option.
While Tatum is taking his time to rest and be 100 percent healthy, at least Brown is able to suit up for the Celtics on Sunday night.
Celtics playoff outlook
Boston holds the top record in the NBA overall. They've been the best team all season long and will be a problem in the playoffs. With how well this team is playing, the Celtics are a legitimate threat to win the championship.
Health has played a large factor in the Celtics' success. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have both participated in a vast majority of games this season. Same with guys like Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White. So, as long as Boston remains healthy they'll have a great shot at making a deep run.
It'll be interesting to see who they matchup with in the first round. With the play-in tournament beginning immediately after the regular season, the Celtics will play against either the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, or Atlanta Hawks.
The Heat have entered the postseason as a low seed and made a deep playoff run multiple times. Additionally, the 76ers have the talent to be much better than an seven or eight seed. So, it's not like the Celtics have an easy matchup in the first round. But overall, this Boston team should be viewed as the favorite as long as they remain in contention.