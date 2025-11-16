Though it feels like the Los Angeles Dodgers just won the World Series last week, free agency is in full swing in MLB, with the team having already lost multiple key contributors from their 2025 campaign like Justin Dean and Ben Rortvedt to the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds, respectively.

While it will be tough to see those players go, the Dodgers don't have to completely clean house of fan favorites in order to fully pursue big-name updates on the open market. No, in the opinion of Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Dodgers should make it a priority to re-sign one of their own in Miguel Rojas, the veteran utility infielder who played a massive role in the World Series win with huge performances in Games 6 and 7.

“Rojas has been an important clubhouse veteran for the Dodgers – oh, and he hit one of the biggest home runs of 2025, too,” Feinsand wrote. “The veteran infielder wants to return to Los Angeles, and it would be no surprise for the Dodgers to bring him back after what we saw in October.”

After playing some really good baseball down the stretch split between second and third base, Rojas was largely kept on the bench in the playoffs after Tommy Edman was deemed healthy enough to start full-time at second base. However, with their backs against the wall and the outfield combination of Andy Pages and Alex Call failing to get much of anything going at the plate, Dave Roberts called Rojas' number and can now call himself a World Series Champion once more as a result, with the 36-year-old second baseman's ninth-inning home run tying things up in Game 7 before a Will Smith knocked home the winning run in the 11th.

Fortunately for Feinsand, it would appear his suggestion is very likely to come true, as Rojas has already said he plans to play one more season and wouldn't do it anywhere else but Los Angeles.