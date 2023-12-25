Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum unveiled a special present for hoops fans on Christmas: the Jordan Tatum 2. This comes less than a year after Jordan introduced Tatum as one of its prized signature athletes during the 2023 NBA All-Star game.

In a cute Christmas Day commercial, Tatum's son Deuce can be seen gifting his NBA star father the new kicks ahead of Boston's Christmas Day clash against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, where Tatum will reportedly debut the sneakers.

 

 

 

 

Jordan has revealed two colorways for the Jordan Tatum 2 — the “Vortex” and “Momma's Boy.”

“Momma's Boy” — the bottom one in the photo above — pays homage to his mother and will drop on March 5, 2024. It will, however, only be in adult sizes. Meanwhile, “Vortex” — the one on top — will be available in full-family sizing at Nike stores and select retailers on April 4, 2024.

Adult sizes of the Jordan Tatum 2 is reportedly going to set back people $125, while grade school sizes carry a price tag of $95. Pre-school sizers are at $75, and toddler sizes will be at $55.

Jayson Tatum is in the upper echelon of Jordan brand athletes, with the likes of Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, and Chris Paul.

As Tatum drops his new shoe, the Celtics will look to win their third game in a row. Boston has dominated its two previous games after suffering a disappointing 132-126 overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors, its tormentors in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Since then, the Celtics defeated the Sacramento Kings 144-119, then handed a 145-108 beatdown to the Los Angeles Clippers.